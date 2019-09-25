Hasina pays tribute to Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at UNGA

The program titled ‘Leadership matters- Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World,' was organised by the Indian mission and staged at the UN headquarters.

The heads of seven countries, including the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, and the president of South Korea, participated in the programme.

Gandhi was a true patriot, a statesman and a saint who dedicated his life for humankind, said the Bangladesh leader.

“His brilliant and mesmerising leadership showed the world that an individual could bring earth-shaking social and political change in a non-violent way.”

Mahatma Gandhi was an influential politician and spiritual leader of the subcontinent, the Father of the Nation of India, and one of the pioneers of the anti-British movement.

Born on Oct 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated in Delhi on Jan 30, 1948, a year and a half after the creation of two independent states, India and Pakistan.

He was given the title of Mahatma (Great Spirit) because of his selfless love for all people, regardless of social status, customs and creed.

Expressing her honour at attending the event, Hasina said, "We are living in a world, where hatred and bigotry leading to terrorism and violent extremism are dividing the humankind more than ever before."

“Gandhiji’s philosophy of life and his unwavering support for all peoples can unite us today to meaningfully and effectively address formidable challenges of global concerns like hunger, poverty and impacts of climate change.”

She continued: “His selfless love and affection for people, regardless of social standing, caste, colour, creed or religion earned him the title ‘Mahatma.’ His principles of tolerance, non-violence and harmonious coexistence would continue to guide us as we seek to build nations. In fact, his ideals of diversity are cherished and celebrated all over the globe, wherever democracy is practised.”

Hasina then told the audience that Bangladesh was proud to have the Gandhi Ashram Trust, which followed the Gandhian philosophy of rural development, peace and social harmony, and worked for the rural poor with particular focus on women.

She also revealed that her father Bangabandhu took inspiration from Gandhi during the formative stage of his leadership.

"We are now preparing to celebrate the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu beginning in March 2020," she announced.

Hasina underscored Gandhi's love for common people and ideals of non-violence, which contributed to shaping Bangabandhu’s vision of struggle against the oppression and tyranny by the then Pakistani rulers against the peace-loving Bangalis.

“In the face of provocations, Bangabandhu remained unmoved and committed to the principles of non-violence. He, however, declared the independence of Bangladesh in the early hours of Mar 26, 1971 and called for armed struggle against the Pakistan occupation military when they unleashed an unprecedented genocide against the unarmed civilians in Bangladesh.”