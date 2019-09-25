Further efforts required in Rakhine State for sustainable Rohingya return: UNHCR

Drawing on his experience from the camps and interactions with the refugee community, he said “The Rohingya tell me they want to go home. And it is also commitment of the Bangladesh’s government. The people are from Myanmar, the problem began in Myanmar and the solution for them is to be found in Myanmar.”

The envoy made the comments while interacting with a group youths mostly university-level students at the Centre for Research and Information’s (CRI) flagship ‘Let’s talk’ event, held recently, in Dhaka, according to a statement.

“Despite the hardships and despite the difficulties, I think it is really important as we move forward in order to facilitate repatriation, that we make equal and more effort in Rakhine state to create services, to create peace and security and to make it possible for people to go home so there isn’t any imbalance between the two countries. This is really crucial.” Collins told the audience.

The decades-old Rohingya crisis took a new turn after the August 2017 exodus in which nearly 750,000 people from Myanmar’s Rakhine State took shelter in Cox’s Bazar fleeing violence and persecution.

The participating youths raised their concerns from security to economic impacts to deforestation and long-term implications, if the crisis persists. They also raised the issue of the suffering of the host communities, as well as misrepresentation of the Rohingya on social media.

BETTER LIVELIHOOD OPPORTUNITIES AT BHASAN CHAR

Replying to a question on hosting the Rohingyas for longer term, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said the government plans to start relocating about 100,000 of the Rohingya from the crowded camps to newly -developed river island Bhasan Char.

“As the Prime Minister has said …we hope we will be able to implement the plan soon to relocate some of them to Bhasan Char. Accommodation for 90,000 Rohingyas has been arranged in Bhasan Char.”

“There are ponds, facilities for livestock and education will be ensured,” he said, adding that the place will be better than their present camps in Cox’s Bazar.

The UNHCR representative said the UN expected that discussions with the government on the Bhasan Char would resume once the monsoon season is over.

UNHCR Country Representative Collins appreciated Bangladesh for the efforts to sheltering and feeding the Rohingyas with compassion.

“Every Bangladeshi should take a measure of pride in their country’s historic achievement. Over 700,000 people poured across the border into a forest reserve across the hill with nothing was there for them –not food, not water and not shelter.

“But we can actually show through statistical analysis and monitoring of the situation that many deaths have been prevented," added the envoy.

67 PERCENT PROGRESS ON BIOMETRIC REGISTRATION

“We have already covered 67 percent and expect to complete the exercise by the end of October,” informed Collins.

He said this will give clear information to the Government of Bangladesh about the population they are hosting and also will secure the identities of the Rohingya, many of whom have never had documentation.

He termed it a “tremendous asset” for the refugees’ future, who lost their right to citizenship in Myanmar in 1982, following a constitutional amendment.

REPATRIATION IS A PROCESS NOT ABOUT A DATE

The UNHCR representative said that he saw some “positive” things after the second attempt on Aug 22 and urged the word ‘failure’ in repatriation which is often seen in media should be “banished”.

“This is the first time Rohingyas asked the Government of Myanmar to verify their right to return. This is a very important starting point,” he said, referring to Rohingyas demands, inclusive of citizenship, safety and security before return.

“Second, the Government of Bangladesh has fully respected the individuals’ voluntary decision not right to return at this time,” he said.

ASSISTANCE FOR HOST COMMUNITY

Asked about the inclusion of host community for the assistance scheme, the State Minister Shahriar said that already 15 percent of the total assistance is to be offered by international community, is allocated for the welfare of the local people.

“Moreover, efforts are underway to ensure more extensive schemes for our local people,” he added.

The UNHCR representative highlighted the significant additional development funds from the World Bank and other actors coming to Cox’s Bazar District because of the refugee presence.

On a concluding remark, the state minister also urged all to refrain from twisting the political landscape to mislead the public on the facts of the crisis and the Rohingya people, and to stand beside the government to help overcome the situation.