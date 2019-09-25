Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka

“Nothing can happen in Bangladesh without the knowledge of the administration. Someone in the administration might have been involved with these,” he has said.

With the law-enforcing agencies widening their crackdown on gambling, he took questions form the press after an event at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.

After the Rapid Action Battalion busted illegal casinos at two sport clubs in the capital last week, police found three others on Sunday.

Links of the ruling Awami League’s youth front Jubo League with the casinos were also revealed.

The law enforcers have denied knowledge of gambling despite their presence within a few hundred yards of the clubs and patrols during the illegal activities in a celebratory mood overnight.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said intelligence led to the raids.

Though gambling is forbidden by law in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary said on Tuesday that a proposed special tourist zone will house casinos to cater foreign tourists in the beach city of Cox’s Bazar.

Finance Minister Kamal, however, disagreed.

Asked whether the government will allow casinos for foreigners in the tourism hotspot, he said, “Casino means gambling. And gambling is totally illegal. No sort of gambling is allowed in our country. So, allowing casinos is out of the question.”

When his attention was drawn to the millions in cash seized from operators of the illegal casinos, he said they would first be served with notices to explain how they earned the money.

“If they cannot answer, we will take steps. But if they can, the money will be added to their income by deducting tax,” he added.