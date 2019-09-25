Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 12:38 AM BdST
Public servants might have been involved with the illegal casinos being run in Dhaka’s sport clubs, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal believes.
“Nothing can happen in Bangladesh without the knowledge of the administration. Someone in the administration might have been involved with these,” he has said.
With the law-enforcing agencies widening their crackdown on gambling, he took questions form the press after an event at a Dhaka hotel on Tuesday.
After the Rapid Action Battalion busted illegal casinos at two sport clubs in the capital last week, police found three others on Sunday.
Links of the ruling Awami League’s youth front Jubo League with the casinos were also revealed.
The law enforcers have denied knowledge of gambling despite their presence within a few hundred yards of the clubs and patrols during the illegal activities in a celebratory mood overnight.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said intelligence led to the raids.
Though gambling is forbidden by law in Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary said on Tuesday that a proposed special tourist zone will house casinos to cater foreign tourists in the beach city of Cox’s Bazar.
Finance Minister Kamal, however, disagreed.
Asked whether the government will allow casinos for foreigners in the tourism hotspot, he said, “Casino means gambling. And gambling is totally illegal. No sort of gambling is allowed in our country. So, allowing casinos is out of the question.”
When his attention was drawn to the millions in cash seized from operators of the illegal casinos, he said they would first be served with notices to explain how they earned the money.
“If they cannot answer, we will take steps. But if they can, the money will be added to their income by deducting tax,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh joins global initiative P4G for green growth
- Cash, gold seized from AL leaders’ homes as RAB expands anti-gambling crackdown
- Manikganj court sentences four to death for rape, murder in 2008
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Two ‘militants’ arrested over Gulistan blast
- Two die in Jashore as bus ploughs into pedestrians
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- PM Hasina receives Vaccine Hero Award in New York
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- Medical expenses shouldn't force people into poverty, says Hasina at UNGA
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists