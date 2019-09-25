E-passport rollout pushed back again to December
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 10:42 PM BdST
E-passport distribution has again been pushed back to next December as the authorities have not finished the work.
“It’s not possible to roll out the e-passport before December,” said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after a meeting of the cabinet on public purchase at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
The digital passport distribution was originally scheduled to be introduced in 2018, but, later, was delayed several times.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal had said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina would inaugurate the distribution in July this year.
Due to the delay, the government is going to import machine-readable passport materials from a British company.
Materials for 200, 000 machine-readable passports will be procured on an urgent basis. Booklets and lamination foils will also be imported from UK-based De La Rue International Ltd at a cost of Tk 410 million.
