Home > Bangladesh

Durga Puja holidays extended by five days in primary schools

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Sep 2019 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 08:51 PM BdST

The government has extended the Durga Puja holidays by five days from three days in the public primary schools.

“Five holidays, including October 5 and 6, can be enjoyed. This means the primary schools will also remain closed from October 5 to 9 on the occasion of Durga Puja celebrations,” Rabindranath Roy, the spokesperson for the primary and mass education ministry, told bdnews24.com.

According to this year’s academic calendar of the public primary school, the Puja holidays were for three days from Oct 7 to 9.  And eight days from Oct 4 to Oct 13 have been fixed for celebrations of the largest festival of the Hindus in Bangladesh as per this year’s secondary-level academic calendar.

On Sep 5, AFM Manzoor Qadir, director general of the primary education directorate, told a news conference the Durga Puja holidays would be reviewed for the public primary schools.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

More efforts needed in Rakhine: UNHCR

Puja holidays extended in primary schools

Road transport law may change

PM pays tribute to Gandhi

Mamun gets parole after mother's death

ACC serves notice on Mahbubul Anam

PM to place 4-point proposal on Rohingyas

File photo

China joins Rohingya repatriation efforts

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.