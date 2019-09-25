Durga Puja holidays extended by five days in primary schools
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 08:51 PM BdST
The government has extended the Durga Puja holidays by five days from three days in the public primary schools.
“Five holidays, including October 5 and 6, can be enjoyed. This means the primary schools will also remain closed from October 5 to 9 on the occasion of Durga Puja celebrations,” Rabindranath Roy, the spokesperson for the primary and mass education ministry, told bdnews24.com.
According to this year’s academic calendar of the public primary school, the Puja holidays were for three days from Oct 7 to 9. And eight days from Oct 4 to Oct 13 have been fixed for celebrations of the largest festival of the Hindus in Bangladesh as per this year’s secondary-level academic calendar.
On Sep 5, AFM Manzoor Qadir, director general of the primary education directorate, told a news conference the Durga Puja holidays would be reviewed for the public primary schools.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Durga Puja holidays extended by five days in primary schools
- Further efforts required in Rakhine State for sustainable Rohingya return: UNHCR
- Ministers hint Road Transport Act may change as transporters pile pressure
- Hasina pays tribute to Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at UNGA
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Rohingya repatriation bid takes ‘positive’ turn as China enters the fold
- Hasina to present four-point proposal to UNGA over Rohingya crisis
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull five more bodies as death toll hits 9
- Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’
Most Read
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull six more bodies as death toll hits 10
- Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists
- Greta Thunberg, after pointed UN speech, faces attacks from the right
- Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Trump takes aim at China, Iran and Venezuela at UN General Assembly
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders