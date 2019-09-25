Durga Puja holidays extended by five days in primary schools

“Five holidays, including October 5 and 6, can be enjoyed. This means the primary schools will also remain closed from October 5 to 9 on the occasion of Durga Puja celebrations,” Rabindranath Roy, the spokesperson for the primary and mass education ministry, told bdnews24.com.

According to this year’s academic calendar of the public primary school, the Puja holidays were for three days from Oct 7 to 9. And eight days from Oct 4 to Oct 13 have been fixed for celebrations of the largest festival of the Hindus in Bangladesh as per this year’s secondary-level academic calendar.

On Sep 5, AFM Manzoor Qadir, director general of the primary education directorate, told a news conference the Durga Puja holidays would be reviewed for the public primary schools.