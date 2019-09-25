Bangladesh must take urgent steps to improve road safety: World Bank
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 12:35 AM BdST
Bangladesh must take “urgent steps” to improve road safety to continue its robust growth, the World Bank Vice President for South Asia Region Hartwig Schafer has said at the end of a two-day visit to Dhaka.
United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt also accompanied him. They attended the ‘Road Safety for All’ event in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The road safety crisis has become a global epidemic comparable to diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis or HIV.
Globally, about 1.35 million people die every year in road accidents, and more than one-fourth of these fatalities are estimated to happen in South Asia.
The road safety situation in Bangladesh is particularly concerning: in the last two decades, increase in the road crash fatality rate per capita was three times higher the average in the South Asia region.
“Apart from enormous human toll, poor road safety can undermine a country’s growth and development,” said Schafer.
“But, road accidents are largely preventable and the time to act is now. The World Bank and the United Nations together stand ready to support Bangladesh to improve road safety.”
At the event, the World Bank and the UN jointly launched a video competition ‘Road Safety Champions’ soliciting solutions to make Dhaka roads safer.
The competition is for the Bangladeshi youth between 18- to 23-years old. The details of the competition are available at www.worldbank.org/Bangladesh.
“Road crashes are the fourth leading cause of death of children aged between 5 and 14, and 67 percent victims are within the 15-49 age group in Bangladesh,” the UN envoy Todt said.
“The economic and human cost of the untimely deaths and injuries are immense,” he said.
“Yet we see tremendous opportunity through the commitment that the Government has shown and we look forward to working together for better road safety.”
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal who was present at the event as chief guest said Bangladesh was “determined” to achieve the SDG target of cutting 50 percent of the number of road traffic fatalities within the next decade under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership.
“We are confident that the goal set by our Prime Minister will definitely be accomplished with the close cooperation and coordination by all the citizens of Bangladesh”.
During the visit, Schafer and Todt met Kamal, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and other senior government officials of Bangladesh.
