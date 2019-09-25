Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’

They are former Public Works Department chief engineer Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and additional chief engineer Abdul Hye.

The central bank’s Financial Intelligence Unit sent letters to the banks seeking the information on their accounts on Tuesday, six days after the arrest of Shamim, who has made a fortune as a contractor and identifies himself as a Jubo League leader.

His firm reportedly has at least 22 construction projects with a total allocation of around Tk 60 billion, including in RAB headquarters, Secretariat and several hospitals.

Shamim is known as an influential contractor in the neighbourhoods of Sabujbagh, Basabo and Motijheel.

He has made headlines for reportedly influencing PWD officials to secure contracts.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor and the intel unit’s chief Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan said they needed the information on the accounts of the two former PWD engineers as it always does when someone’s name surfaces over financial irregularities.

The National Board of Revenue and other government agencies had requested the information, he added.

Both Rafiqul and Hye have reportedly gone into hiding after the arrest of Shamim.

In another move, the intel unit of the central bank ordered the banks to freeze the accounts of Dhaka South Jubo League President Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and former Jubo League leader Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shawon MP and the members of their families.

It asked for information on the accounts of Samrat and Shawon on Monday.

Razee Hassan said the central bank ordered the freeze on their accounts after finding suspicious transactions.

Samrat’s name came up when Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, who was later expelled by the organisation, was arrested after the finding of an illegal casino in Young Men’s Club he ran at Fakirapool on Sept 16.

As the law enforcers widened the crackdown, it arrested Shamim and several other leaders of the ruling party and its affiliates.