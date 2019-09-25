ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 04:15 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 04:15 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has asked Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Director Mahbubul Anam to submit his wealth statement after allegations of amassing illegal wealth were levelled at him.
He has been given 21 working days to provide the details as per a notice sent by the graft-busters on Wednesday, said ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.
The ACC in an initial probe found evidence of over Tk 620 million worth of assets in Mahbub’s name and issued the notice after failing to find a credible source of the wealth.
ACC Deputy Director Md Manzur Alam is leading the investigation into the allegations against Mahbubul.
The BCB official runs various businesses, including freight forwarding, tourism and courier services.
He is currently serving as the president of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders’ Association.
