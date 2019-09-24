Two ‘militants’ arrested over Gulistan blast
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2019 01:20 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 01:20 PM BdST
Two men arrested earlier with suspected links to militancy have been named in a separate case involving an attack on police in April.
Farid Uddin Rumi and Mishuk Khan Mizan from Narayanganj were earlier arrested in connection with the explosives seized from a ‘militant den’ in Fatulla.
“They are the members of the new JMB. We received information that they were involved in the IED attack targeting police at Gulistan,” Monirul Islam, chief of the police’s counterterrorism unit, told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.
On Apr 29, two constables on duty and a member of community police were injured in that attack.
Middle East-based extremist organisation Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the police blamed the local militants for the incident.
Police arrested Mishuk from Jatrabari on Sunday night and raided a single-storey house near Takkar field in Fatulla. Later, they arrested Farid, a teacher of mechanical and production engineering at Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology from that house on Monday.
They seized a cache of explosives from the house, which resembles the explosives used in the bomb attack on police, Islam said.
