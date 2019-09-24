Home > Bangladesh

Two die in Jashore as bus ploughs into pedestrians

  Jashore Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST

A bus has run over and killed a man and a child in Jashore’s Jhikargacha upazila.

The incident took place in Benapole-Jhikargachha highway in Mollickpur area at 8am on Tuesday.

The two have been identified as Tauba, 8, and Tariqul Islam, 42.

A Benapole-bound bus from Jashore veered out of control and ran over the two pedestrians on the side of the road, said Navaron Highway Police Outpost Inspector Titu Kumar Nath.

