Two die in Jashore as bus ploughs into pedestrians
Jashore Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 01:07 PM BdST
A bus has run over and killed a man and a child in Jashore’s Jhikargacha upazila.
The incident took place in Benapole-Jhikargachha highway in Mollickpur area at 8am on Tuesday.
The two have been identified as Tauba, 8, and Tariqul Islam, 42.
A Benapole-bound bus from Jashore veered out of control and ran over the two pedestrians on the side of the road, said Navaron Highway Police Outpost Inspector Titu Kumar Nath.
