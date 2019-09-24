Rescuers pull bodies of four children as boat capsizes in Sunamganj backswamp

The boat bound for Perua village under Charnachor union from Masimpur with s9me 20 passengers on board sank around 7pm on Tuesday, Derai Police Station OC KM Nazrul Islam said, quoting locals.

The locals rescued some of the passengers while some others swam ashore, he said.

The rescuers later found the four bodies, the OC said.

He could not confirm whether anyone was missing.

Police were on their way to the site, he added.