RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Sep 2019 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 01:49 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has seized a huge cache of gold and cash from the residences of Awami League leaders Enamul Haque and Rupon Bhuiyan at Gandaria in Dhaka.

A RAB unit started the operations early Tuesday on allegations of their involvements in running a casino, RAB spokesman Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Haque is the vice president of the Awami League’s Gandaria unit and Bhuiyan is the joint general secretary of the same unit.

“We’ve recovered more than Tk 10 million in cash and about 730 Bhori gold in the raid,” said the RAB spokesman.

Haque’s home is located on the second floor of a six-storey building in Old Dhaka's Murgitola area and Rupon lives on the fifth floor of the same building.

