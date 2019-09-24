RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria

A RAB unit started the operations early Tuesday on allegations of their involvements in running a casino, RAB spokesman Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.

Haque is the vice president of the Awami League’s Gandaria unit and Bhuiyan is the joint general secretary of the same unit.

“We’ve recovered more than Tk 10 million in cash and about 730 Bhori gold in the raid,” said the RAB spokesman.

Haque’s home is located on the second floor of a six-storey building in Old Dhaka's Murgitola area and Rupon lives on the fifth floor of the same building.