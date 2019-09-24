Home > Bangladesh

Manikganj court sentences four to death for rape, murder in 2008

  Manikganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Sep 2019 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 02:56 PM BdST

A Manikganj court has sentenced four people to death for raping and murdering a school student in 2008.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain passed the verdict on Tuesday.

 

 

More to follow

