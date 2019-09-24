Cash, gold seized from AL leaders’ homes as RAB expands anti-gambling crackdown

The elite force continued the raids from early Tuesday to around 3:45pm after allegations of their involvement in illicit casinos swirled.

Enamul is the vice president of the Awami League’s Gandaria unit and a shareholder of the Dhaka Wanderers Club. His brother Rupon is the joint general secretary of the same unit.

The cash had been stashed in vaults at the residence of Enamul, said Lieutenant Colonel Shafiullah Bulbul, commander of RAB-3, after the raids.

The two brothers came under the surveillance of the elite force when it received information that Rupon rented five vaults from a shop on the English Road.

The three vaults were recovered from their homes in Old Dhaka's Murgitola area during the raids. And more than Tk 10 million in cash, gold ornaments weighing 730 Bhori, two pistols, two air-guns and a shotgun were found in the vaults.

The fourth vault was recovered from the house of Abul Kalam, an employee of Enamul on Lalmohan Saha Street on Tuesday afternoon. After breaking it open, the RAB found Tk 2 million in cash. The officers also seized a pistol from the house.

The fifth vault was recovered from the house of Enamul’s friend Harun-or-Rashid on Sharatgupta Road. The RAB seized around Tk 2 million in cash.

None has been arrested during the long operations, said the RAB officer.

Enamul left Bangladesh for Thailand a few weeks back and there was no trace of his brother Rupon, according to RAB officials.

The drive against the illegal gambling facilities clicked into gear shortly after Awami League chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed indignation over the activities of Jubo League leaders.

After that the media reported that there were 60 illegal casinos operated by the ruling party leaders in Dhaka.

The development prompted the RAB to raid four clubs, including Wanderers Club in Dhaka on Sep 18 and seized a huge amount of money, counterfeit currencies, drugs and gambling equipment.

Later, several other clubs were raided.