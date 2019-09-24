Cash, gold seized from AL leaders’ homes as RAB expands anti-gambling crackdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2019 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 06:11 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has seized about Tk 50 million in cash, 8kg of gold and six firearms in raids on the residences of Awami League leaders Enamul Haque, Rupon Bhuiyan and two others in Dhaka’s Gandaria.
The elite force continued the raids from early Tuesday to around 3:45pm after allegations of their involvement in illicit casinos swirled.
Enamul is the vice president of the Awami League’s Gandaria unit and a shareholder of the Dhaka Wanderers Club. His brother Rupon is the joint general secretary of the same unit.
The two brothers came under the surveillance of the elite force when it received information that Rupon rented five vaults from a shop on the English Road.
The three vaults were recovered from their homes in Old Dhaka's Murgitola area during the raids. And more than Tk 10 million in cash, gold ornaments weighing 730 Bhori, two pistols, two air-guns and a shotgun were found in the vaults.
The fifth vault was recovered from the house of Enamul’s friend Harun-or-Rashid on Sharatgupta Road. The RAB seized around Tk 2 million in cash.
None has been arrested during the long operations, said the RAB officer.
The drive against the illegal gambling facilities clicked into gear shortly after Awami League chief and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed indignation over the activities of Jubo League leaders.
After that the media reported that there were 60 illegal casinos operated by the ruling party leaders in Dhaka.
Later, several other clubs were raided.
