Bangladesh joins global initiative P4G for green growth

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Sep 2019 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 08:29 PM BdST

Bangladesh has joined the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G), which is officially announced in New York on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was present at the official joining on Monday and said this forum will provide “much needed new and innovative approaches and business models for our transition from the LDC to middle income country”.
 
The foreign ministry said he also highlighted about the ensuing economic opportunities in Bangladesh, where P4G could play a pivotal role in creating the platform to provide access to technology, market, and sustainable finance including making available expertise, and best practices from the partner countries.
 
P4G was launched in 2018, with the ambition of becoming the world's leading forum to develop concrete public-private partnerships on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
 
It brings together government, business and civil society organisations in innovate partnerships to advance solutions to help meet five key five needs: food and agriculture (SDG2), clean water and sanitation (SDG6), affordable clean energy (SDG7), sustainable cities (SDG11) and circular economy (SDG12).
 
Indonesia and South Africa also joined the forum on Monday, along with Bangladesh. Other P4G partner countries are Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Vietnam.

