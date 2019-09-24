Bangladesh joins global initiative P4G for green growth
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2019 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 08:29 PM BdST
Bangladesh has joined the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G), which is officially announced in New York on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam was present at the official joining on Monday and said this forum will provide “much needed new and innovative approaches and business models for our transition from the LDC to middle income country”.
The foreign ministry said he also highlighted about the ensuing economic opportunities in Bangladesh, where P4G could play a pivotal role in creating the platform to provide access to technology, market, and sustainable finance including making available expertise, and best practices from the partner countries.
P4G was launched in 2018, with the ambition of becoming the world's leading forum to develop concrete public-private partnerships on the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
It brings together government, business and civil society organisations in innovate partnerships to advance solutions to help meet five key five needs: food and agriculture (SDG2), clean water and sanitation (SDG6), affordable clean energy (SDG7), sustainable cities (SDG11) and circular economy (SDG12).
Indonesia and South Africa also joined the forum on Monday, along with Bangladesh. Other P4G partner countries are Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Vietnam.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh joins global initiative P4G for green growth
- Cash, gold seized from AL leaders’ homes as RAB expands anti-gambling crackdown
- Manikganj court sentences four to death for rape, murder in 2008
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Two ‘militants’ arrested over Gulistan blast
- Two die in Jashore as bus ploughs into pedestrians
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- PM Hasina receives Vaccine Hero Award in New York
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- Medical expenses shouldn't force people into poverty, says Hasina at UNGA
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists