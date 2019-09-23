Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon

An operation led by an executive magistrate started around 5pm on Monday, said Tejgaon Zone's Deputy Police Commissioner Anisur Rahman.

Tejgaon Division's Additional Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Al Faruk told bdnews24.com, "They mainly run a bar here. We haven't yet found any gambling equipment. We will provide the details at the end of the operation."

According to media reports, casinos are being operated at over 60 places in Dhaka.

The Rapid Action Battalion subsequently recovered various casino-style gambling equipment, tens of thousands of takas and large quantities of alcohol in raids on four reputed sporting clubs, including the Young Men's Club in Fakirapool.

Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan, the club's president, was later arrested on charge of running an illegal casino on Sept 18.

Two days later, the elite police force carried out further raids on Kalabagan Krira Chakra and Dhanmondi Club in the capital as part of the government's efforts to thwart illegal gambling activities.

Shafiqul Alam Firoz, the Kalabagan club's president, and four of his associates were arrested with a firearm and yaba tablets.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police later took up the mantle and on Sunday raided four reputed sporting clubs in the capital namely, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club, Dilkusha Sporting Club and Arambagh Krira Sangha.

They recovered a variety of gambling equipment from each of the establishments.

The law-enforcing agency later detained 16 women and three men during a raid on spas in Dhaka’s Gulshan for alleged “unsocial activities in illegal massage parlours”.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader told reporters on Monday that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, before departing for New York to attend the UN General Assembly, instructed the authorities to continue the crackdown on drugs and corruption until the perpetrators are brought book .