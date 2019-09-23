Explosives found in Narayanganj ‘militant hideout’, two arrested

Two suspected militants were also arrested, and a third was taken into police custody for questioning, said Monirul Islam, assistant superintendent of police in Narayanganj.

They are the members of neo-JMB, a banned militant outfit. The explosives found in the building are similar to the several bombs earlier found in Dhaka.

The counter-terrorism unit of police surrounded the building owned by Joynal Abedin, a former central bank official, in Shiachar area early Monday.

“We had information that there’s something like a laboratory and an improvised explosive device inside the building,” said Touhidul Islam, assistant commissioner of the unit.

Fariduddin Rumi, a teacher at Ahsanullah Science and Technology University in Dhaka, and Jamaluddin Rafiq, a teacher at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, are Abedin’s sons.

Rumi’s wife Jannatul Fuara Anu is an employee of Agrani Bank, according to police.

Police put the family under surveillance for long. A bomb disposal unit and SWAT members jointly raided the house. Remotely controlled robots were used to check inside the house.