Jhalakathi court sentences two to death, four to life in prison for 2002 murder

A Jhalakathi court has sentenced two people to death and three others to life in prison in a case over the killing of a woman in 2002.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Tofail Hasan passed the order on Monday. The convicts to be hanged are Khairul Alam alias Sheikh Hasan and Priton Hossain alias Pintu.



The assailants went to Shekher Haat Union’s Rajpasha village to kill Liton Shikdar on May 17, 2002. At that time, Liton’s mother Anwara Begum had been stabbed to death as she saw the incident.



CID Inspector Mozammel Haque filed a case with the local police station against suspects on Oct 14, 2003.



The trial began after the chargesheet was submitted on Dec 21 next year following an investigation.