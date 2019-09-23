Home > Bangladesh

Islamic University proctor removed amid protests

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Sep 2019 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 01:52 PM BdST

Kushtia Islamic University Proctor Mahbubur Rahman has been removed from his post following continuous protests by students amid allegations of corruption and abuse of power against the teacher.

Professor Paresh Chandra Barman has been appointed as the acting proctor, said Vice-chancellor Professor Shahinoor Rahman.

The students called off their movement on Sunday after the university administration announced their decision.

Chhatra League activists had been protesting since Sunday morning demanding the removal of Mahbubur Rahman.

At around 1:30pm, the protesters marched in front of the administration building and staged a protest after locking the main gate.

Professor Mahbubur Rahman of Electrical and Electronics Engineering department took over as the proctor of Islamic University for the third time on Saturday.

Protesters accused Mahbubur of irregularities, corruption, and abuse of power during his previous tenure as proctor. Students had also protested against him at that time.

Immediately after Mahbubur’s appointment, Chhatra League activists demanded his removal and launched protests.

Proctor Mahbubur said a group of Chhatra League leaders launched protests after he vowed to free the university campus of drugs and outsiders.

