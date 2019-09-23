Islamic University proctor removed amid protests
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2019 01:52 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 01:52 PM BdST
Kushtia Islamic University Proctor Mahbubur Rahman has been removed from his post following continuous protests by students amid allegations of corruption and abuse of power against the teacher.
Professor Paresh Chandra Barman has been appointed as the acting proctor, said Vice-chancellor Professor Shahinoor Rahman.
The students called off their movement on Sunday after the university administration announced their decision.
At around 1:30pm, the protesters marched in front of the administration building and staged a protest after locking the main gate.
Protesters accused Mahbubur of irregularities, corruption, and abuse of power during his previous tenure as proctor. Students had also protested against him at that time.
Proctor Mahbubur said a group of Chhatra League leaders launched protests after he vowed to free the university campus of drugs and outsiders.
