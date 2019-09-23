Encroachers left no Bangladesh river alone, national commission finds

The NRCC recently published division-wise lists of the encroachers, around 47,000 in number, in 62 districts following High Court orders.

All the rivers have been encroached upon in one way or another, NRCC Chairman Muzibur Rahman Howlader told bdnews24.com.

The lists include river encroachment of 62 districts and the commission will shortly release the lists of the two other districts, he said.

In and around Dhaka, the number of individual or organisational river encroacher is 959. The number is 2,187 in Chattogram. The lowest number of river encroachers has been recorded in Lalmonirhat – 14, while the highest number is 3,583 in Noakhali.

The numbers will rise as the commission’s lists are based on BS records, not CS and RS records, lawyer Manzill Murshid, who fought the case in the High Court, said.

Besides housing projects and factories, shops and markets have been built on the rivers. Locals encroached on the rivers. Government agencies are also on the lists.

DHAKA

According to the list of individuals or organisations that encroached on water bodies in the capital, Bashundhara Housing Company Limited has grabbed a large piece of land on Bhatara canal, according to Gulshan land office.

Lands of Talna, Dholna, Dumni, Kathaldia, and Joar Sahara canals in the same area have also been grabbed by the firm.

bdnews24.com has emailed the company for its comment on its name appearing on the list of encroachers, but it is yet to hear from the realtor.

Under the Aminbazar circle of the National Board of Revenue, BRAC University is listed beside locals as encroacher of Begunbari canal.

The private university’s Registrar SN Kairy, however, said they have no land in the area.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority built an eco-park on the bank of the Buriganga at Kadamtali, but the NRCC says it grabbed the land illegally.

BIWTA Chairman Mahbubul Islam said the Authority built the park after freeing the land from encroachers.

“We will express our opinion on the commission’s list after reviewing the matter,” he added.

Mac Enterprises Limited, Chan Textile Mill and different individuals have also encroached on the river, according to the NRCC list.

Under Dhanmondi circle, the encroachers include Nabi Nagar Housing and Mohammadi Housing.

NOT MUCH MONEY FOR EVICTION

NRCC chief Mujibur claimed different agencies are taking yearlong programmes initially under the deputy commissioners of each district to free the rivers from encroachers.

The DCs have written to the Cabinet Division asking for funds for the eviction drives, but the government is yet to provide sufficient money.

Lawyer Murshid said it was the encroachers who must pay for the eviction if they do not move away after receiving the notice.

The High Court earlier this year declared Dhaka’s Turag River a ‘legal person’ in an effort to conserve rivers, streams and other water bodies.

It later announced the formation of the commission to serve as their ‘legal guardians’.

In the ‘landmark’ decision, the court also declared that any person who encroaches on rivers will be barred from contesting in elections and receiving loans.

It instructed the government to amend existing laws and assign ‘harsh punishments’ to offenders so that the river conservation commission can play a significant role in protecting water bodies.

In addition, the court ordered the release of the list of those who have encroached on water bodies and built illegal structures, the formation of a digital database of the country’s water bodies through satellites and regular awareness raising programmes at all educational institutions and factories in the country.