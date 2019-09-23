ACC opens probe against seven over NID forgery
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Sep 2019 04:22 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 04:22 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has approved a regular investigation against seven people, including two Election Commission officials, over the allegations of providing fake NIDs to Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram.
The approval came after an enforcement team appealed for it, an official said.
“The commission asked its team to investigate the complaints and submit the report by Oct 30,” said the official.
The EC officials are accused of amassing illegal wealth worth millions by providing fake NIDs to the Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar, according to the primary investigation of the ACC enforcement team.
Those EC officials to be investigated against are Md Munir Hossain Khan and Abdul Latif Sheikh.
The others are Sagar, a technical expert in the Dhaka NID project and Satya Sundar De, former technical expert in the same project, Shahanur Mia from Chattogram, Janapriya Barua, temporary operator in Satkania Upazila Election Office and Joynal Abedin, office assistant in Doublemooring Election Office.
Joynal Abedin has been arrested already.
An enforcement team including Ratan Kumar Das, assistant director in ACC Combine District Office, Chattogram-2, Deputy Assistant Director Md Sharif Uddin and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammed Zafar Sadek Shiblee sought permission to carry out a regular investigation after the accused were proved to be involved in the forgery.
There were cases earlier when some of the Rohingya refugees obtained national IDs and passports through forgery.
The ACC collected almost 150 passport application documents from the EC and three passport offices in Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar as part of its investigation.
