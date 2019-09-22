Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown

Law enforcers found numerous casino-style gambling equipment and large quantities of alcohol after combing Arambagh Krira Sangha, Dilkusha Sporting Club, Victoria Sporting Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club on Sunday afternoon.

On the reason for the crackdown, Deputy Commissioner Anwar Hossain said, “It was based on intelligence that these clubs were running illegal gambling and casino operations.”

Police uncovered nine gambling decks, Tk 100,000, large amounts of cards, poker chips and alcohol at Victoria Club.

They found two roulette tables, nine decks and 10 different types of knives at Mohammedan.

Arambagh and Dilkusha clubs also housed several gambling equipment, including baccarat and roulette tables. But the clubs were closed at the time of the raids, according to the police.

On how the establishments were allowed to operate until now, Anwar said, "We launched the drive as soon as we were informed about these establishments. Law enforcement had also conducted drives against illegal gambling establishments in the past."

Last week, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed indignation over the activities of Jubo League leaders at a meeting of the Awami League’s executive committee.

RAB subsequently raided Young Men’s Club in the capital’s Fakirapool and the home of its President and Dhaka Metropolitan Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan on Sept 18.

It arrested him and seized Tk 2.4 million from a casino in the club and drugs, a huge cache of foreign currencies and illegal firearms from his home at Gulshan.

It also seized a huge amount of money, counterfeit currencies, drugs and gambling equipment in raids on the Wanderers Club in Fakirapool, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Gulistan and Golden Dhaka Bangladesh in Banani’s Ahmed Tower the same day.

Illegal gambling in clubs in Dhaka has been reported at different times and the issue even taken to court.

But news of clubs operating slot machines, roulette tables and other casino-style gambling equipment has come as a surprise to many in Bangladesh.