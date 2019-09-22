Police interrogate Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
Published: 22 Sep 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 04:55 PM BdST
The Counter Terrorism Unit of Police are questioning four data entry operators of Chattogram Election Commission office over the distribution of counterfeit NIDs among Rohingyas.
The four temporary staffers were taken in from the district election office in Love Lane on Sunday morning, said Palash Kanti Nath, additional deputy commissioner in the Chattogram Counter Terrorism Unit.
The four persons have been working as data entry operators under temporary appointment, District Election Officer Munir Hossain Khan told bdnews24.com.
The EC launched its hunt for the scammers after a Rohingya woman was arrested while trying to collect a Bangladeshi passport using a forged NID. The National Identity Registration Department halted the distribution of 50 NIDs to suspected members of the Rohingya community.
The EC had sold off a few unserviceable computers in 2007-2008 before five laptops went missing from its offices, according to officials. The forgery ring got hold of at least two of those laptops, believe the investigators.
Police arrested Joynal Abedin, office assistant in Chattogram Regional Election Commission Office last week on charges of including Rohingya refugees in the electoral roll of Cox’s Bazar. One of the missing laptops was also recovered from Joynal.
Following the tip-off from Joynal, on Thursday police arrested Mostafa Farook, another temporary employee of the EC, who worked as a technical support staff for updating the voter list at the Boalkhali Upazila Election Commission Office. The second laptop was found in his possession.
