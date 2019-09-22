Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2019 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 11:50 PM BdST
Police have detained 16 women and three men during a raid on spas in Dhaka’s Gulshan for alleged “unsocial activities in illegal massage parlours”.
The women are staff members of three spas in Navana Tower at Gulshan-1 and the three men are customers, according to police.
The three spas are “Life Style Spa Health Club and Saloon” on the 19th floor, “Residence Saloon-2 and Spa” on the 20th floor, and Mango Spa on the 21st floor.
“We’ve seized materials used for massage…unsocial activities were under way here,” he said.
