Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Sep 2019 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 11:50 PM BdST

Police have detained 16 women and three men during a raid on spas in Dhaka’s Gulshan for alleged “unsocial activities in illegal massage parlours”.

The women are staff members of three spas in Navana Tower at Gulshan-1 and the three men are customers, according to police.

The three spas are “Life Style Spa Health Club and Saloon” on the 19th floor, “Residence Saloon-2 and Spa” on the 20th floor, and Mango Spa on the 21st floor. 

Personnel from Gulshan Police Station took part in the raid on Sunday night amid a crackdown on illegal activities like casino-style gambling at sport clubs.

There were allegations that the spas were running illegal massage parlours, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner for Gulshan Zone Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty told bdnews24.com.

“We’ve seized materials used for massage…unsocial activities were under way here,” he said.

Police sealed the three spas off and were preparing a case over the raid.

