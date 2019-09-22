Ferry services resume partially on Shimulia-Kathalbari route
Munshiganj and Madaripur Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2019 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 05:39 PM BdST
Ferry operations on the Shimulia-Kathalbari route have partially resumed after poor navigability and strong current in the Padma River disrupted services for almost eight hours.
But around 400 vehicles remain stranded at the jetties on either side of the river, according to the authorities.
Ferry services on the vital route between Munshiganj and Madaripur were suspended around 3am on Sunday.
Operations along the route have been hampered for almost a week, said Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, the assistant general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTA).
The navigability problem at the Louhajong turning point became severe in the early hours of Sunday, according to the BIWTA official.
Dredging work at the channel is currently underway in order to improve navigability, he said. But launch services along the route remain unaffected and are being used by bus passengers to make the crossing.
According to Mawa Zonal Traffic Inspector Hilal Uddin, the traffic congestion was worsening in the area due to the stoppage of ferry operations. The tailback currently stretches from the parking yard of the Shimulia jetty to the highway.
The traffic is similarly clogged in Kathalbari as hundreds of goods-laden trucks, micro-buses and cars queue up to cross the Padma River.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Encroachers left no Bangladesh river alone, national commission finds
- No arrests made as there was none when illegal casinos in Dhaka’s sport clubs were busted
- British envoy says Chinese mediation will help end Rohingya crisis
- Police detain 18 in raid on ‘illegal massage parlour’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Ex-secretary Nasima Begum first female to head National Human Rights Commission
- Indian navy chief visiting Bangladesh
- UK to provide additional funds for Rohingyas in Bangladesh
- Police interrogate Chattogram EC staffers over NID forgery
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- 5 JMB militants jailed for 12 years in case over 2005 blasts
Most Read
- Police raid four sporting clubs in casino crackdown
- TIB praises Beximco for ‘undeniable’ contributions to Bangladesh economy
- DNCC launches drive to clear walkways
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- 2 dead and 8 injured in shooting at South Carolina sports bar, officials say
- Twin girls die ‘after drinking Biomil baby formula’ in Khulna
- Shakib leads Bangladesh to victory over Afghanistan in T20 tri-series
- Ex-secretary Nasima Begum first woman to head National Human Rights Commission
- Bengali liver specialists remember Bangabandhu at Dhaka conference
- RAB finds gambling equipment in three Chattogram sport clubs