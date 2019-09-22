DNCC launches drive to clear walkways
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Sep 2019 02:15 PM BdST Updated: 22 Sep 2019 02:15 PM BdST
The Dhaka North City Corporation or DNCC has launched an eviction drive in the capital to clear footpaths of illegal occupation.
The crackdown led by DNCC's Executive Magistrate Sajed Anwar began at Uttara's Sonargaon Avenue around 10am on Sunday.
A number of structures that encroached on walkways were demolished on the first day of the initiative.
Around 1pm, the authorities razed down the gate, entrance and stairs to the first floor of the 'Hungry Duck' restaurant in Uttara's Sector 3.
The mobile court also tore down the temporary offices of the Jubo League and Swecchasebak League erected over a walkway.
