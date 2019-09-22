DNCC launches drive to clear walkways

The crackdown led by DNCC's Executive Magistrate Sajed Anwar began at Uttara's Sonargaon Avenue around 10am on Sunday.



A number of structures that encroached on walkways were demolished on the first day of the initiative.



Around 1pm, the authorities razed down the gate, entrance and stairs to the first floor of the 'Hungry Duck' restaurant in Uttara's Sector 3.



The mobile court also tore down the temporary offices of the Jubo League and Swecchasebak League erected over a walkway.