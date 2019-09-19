Woman, two daughters found dead with throats slit in Narayanganj

The incident took place around 10am on Thursday in the Upazila’s CI Khola neighbourhood, said Azizul Haque, the inspector of the local police station.

The dead have been identified as Nazneen, 26, and her two daughters, Nusrat, 8, and Khadija, 2.

Another girl named Sumaiya, 15, who was injured in the attack, was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The motive behind the killings was not immediately clear, said Haque.