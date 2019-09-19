Home > Bangladesh

Woman, two daughters found dead with throats slit in Narayanganj

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Sep 2019 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 01:19 PM BdST

Police have found a housewife and her two daughters dead with throats slit in Narayanganj’s Siddhirganj.

The incident took place around 10am on Thursday in the Upazila’s CI Khola neighbourhood, said Azizul Haque, the inspector of the local police station.

The dead have been identified as Nazneen, 26, and her two daughters, Nusrat, 8, and Khadija, 2.

Another girl named Sumaiya, 15, who was injured in the attack, was taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The motive behind the killings was not immediately clear, said Haque.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh rural families shoulder costs of coping with climate change

File Photo

Dhaka wins court battle on Noor Chowdhury

File Photo

Hasina-Modi talks: Dhaka sees no NRC problem

RAB raids three more clubs

RAB busts illegal casino in Dhaka

Rabab Fatima new envoy to UN

Forced marriage after rape: Pabna OC suspended

Two JSS activists shot dead in Rangamati

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.