Three Rohingyas killed in Teknaf ‘shootout’
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 11:25 AM BdST
Three Rohingya ‘robbers’ have been killed in a so-called shootout with police in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.
The incident took place in Shamlapur Dhala area of Baharchora Union under Teknaf Upazila on Thursday morning, said Teknaf police station OC Pradip Kumar Das.
Police have identified the dead men as Md Jamil, 20, Asmat Ullah, 21, and Md Rafiq, 24. All three were marked robbers and were implicated in several cases, involving murder, robbery, hijacking and kidnapping, according to police. They are absconding in these cases, said police.
Md Jamil, Asmat Ullah, and Md Rafiq were arrested from Teknaf’s Shamlapur area on Wednesday night, said OC Pradip. Based on their confessions, police later launched a drive in Shamlapur Dhala area with the miscreants in tow to retrieve weapons and loots.
“When police reached the area, their associates tried to snatch them away by opening fire on police, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. The bullet-ridden bodies of Jamil, Asmat and Rafiq were found on the spot at the end of the gunfight.”
The men were recovered and taken to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor recommended their transfer to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. They were declared dead by the emergency department doctor after their bodies arrived at the hospital.
Police have recovered three guns, six bullets, and eight bullet shells from the spot, said the OC.
