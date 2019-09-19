Home > Bangladesh

Passport office gets new director general

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Sep 2019 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 05:57 PM BdST

Major General Shakil Ahmed has been appointed as the director general to the Department of Immigration and Passports Office.

The public administration ministry issued the order on Thursday.

He will replace Major General Md Shohail Hossain Khan who has been appointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Tea Board.

Bangladesh Tea Board Chairman Major General Jahangir Al Mustahidur Rahman has been brought back to the army.

