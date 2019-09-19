Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan remanded for seven days
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2019 09:31 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 10:46 PM BdST
Police have been granted seven days to grill Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan in connection with two cases relating to arms and drugs.
Gulshan Police sought seven days' remand in each of the cases after producing Khaled, who was arrested on charges of running an illegal casino in the capital, before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrates Court around 8:30pm on Thursday.
Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan being taken to a court from the Gulshan Police Station for a remand-hearing on Thursday. He has been implicated in three cases under the firearms, drugs and money laundering legislation after his arrest for running an illegal casino in Fakirapool on Wednesday. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Khaled, the organising secretary of Jubo League's Dhaka (South) chapter, was arrested at his residence in Gulshan by the Rapid Action Battalion or RAB on Wednesday.
He was put under the custody of Gulshan Police on Thursday afternoon. RAB subsequently initiated cases under the firearms, drugs and money laundering legislation against him.
The elite police unit also implicated him in another drug-related case started with the Motijheel Police.
