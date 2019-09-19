Home > Bangladesh

Engine trouble forces Biman plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Sep 2019 01:46 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 02:18 PM BdST

A Singapore-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight has made an emergency landing at the Dhaka airport after experiencing an engine problem.

All passengers and crew members of the BG-084 flight are safe after the Biman flight landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30am, according to Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandakar.

“The aircraft’s landing gear had problems, forcing it to land back at the airport,” she told bdnews24.com.

The aircraft carrying 143 passengers took off at 8:25am.

However, the passengers of the flight were shifted to another flight which took off from the airport around 11am, said Khandakar.

