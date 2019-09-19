Engine trouble forces Biman plane to make emergency landing in Dhaka

All passengers and crew members of the BG-084 flight are safe after the Biman flight landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:30am, according to Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandakar.

“The aircraft’s landing gear had problems, forcing it to land back at the airport,” she told bdnews24.com.

The aircraft carrying 143 passengers took off at 8:25am.

However, the passengers of the flight were shifted to another flight which took off from the airport around 11am, said Khandakar.