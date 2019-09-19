Casino: Three cases filed against Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2019 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 06:03 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion has filed three cases against Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan on charges of running a casino at the Young Men’s Club in Dhaka’s Fakirapool.
The cases were filed after Khaled was handed over to Dhaka's Gulshan Police Station on Thursday, said Inspector (Operations) Aminul Islam.
He said the three cases were filed by the RAB under the drug laws, Arms Act and Money Laundering Act.
More to follow
