Casino: Three cases filed against Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Sep 2019 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 19 Sep 2019 06:03 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion has filed three cases against Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan on charges of running a casino at the Young Men’s Club in Dhaka’s Fakirapool.

The cases were filed after Khaled was handed over to Dhaka's Gulshan Police Station on Thursday, said Inspector (Operations) Aminul Islam.

He said the three cases were filed by the RAB under the drug laws, Arms Act and Money Laundering Act.

More to follow

