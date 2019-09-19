BRAC founder Abed wins top education award
News desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Sep 2019
BRAC founder and Chair Emeritus Sir Fazle Hasan Abed has won the prestigious Yidan Prize, the largest international prize in education, for his groundbreaking work on education development.
The Yidan Prize Foundation made the announcement in a statement on Sep 19, 2019.
As a Yidan Prize Laureate, Abed will receive a gold medal during the award presentation ceremony in December in Hong Kong and HKD 30 million (around $3.9 million or Tk 33 crore), half of which is a cash prize and the other half a project fund, according to the statement.
From the beginning of his foray into development work, Sir Fazle viewed education as a crucial catalyst for change. To date, more than 12 million children have graduated from BRAC’s pre-primary and primary schools. BRAC offers holistic and joyful learning solutions with play-based early childhood development centres, primary and secondary schools, adolescent learning programmes, and also operates a University, it said.
“Knowledge attainment is an area that transcends racial, religious, economic and national boundaries, affecting everything from human health and the environment to well-being and personal fulfilment,” said Dr Charles Chen Yidan, founder of Yidan Prize.
“I hope every country and region can benefit from the results of the best research and education development work, helping to create a better world through education.”
Currently, BRAC is running a total of 656 play labs across Bangladesh, Uganda and Tanzania, reaching out to around 11,500 children every day. The BRAC Institute of Educational Development has also developed a play-based solution called the Humanitarian Play Lab model to help refugee children learn and heal from trauma.
“Early childhood is a critical time to provide learning opportunities to children to ensure optimal development. BRAC is engaged in research on play-based learning for children from 3-5 years including displaced children living in refugee camps and suffering from trauma, whose well-being and resilience can be enhanced through play,” said Abed.
“I hope the world’s leaders will realise the potential of this play-based education model to develop more socially and emotionally intelligent individuals who are able to live happier, conflict-free lives.”
Originated in Hong Kong, the prize, managed by the Yidan Prize Foundation and governed by an independent trust, consists of two awards: the Yidan Prizes for Education Research and Education Development. This year, the prize for Education Research is going to Usha Goswami, professor of cognitive developmental neuroscience at Cambridge.
