RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money
Published: 18 Sep 2019 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 11:30 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested 39 people and seized over Tk 2 million in gambling money in raids on three clubs in Dhaka.
It came after the elite police unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in the capital’s Fakirapool on Wednesday.
The authorities seized Tk 2.27 million, fake notes worth Tk 20,500, gambling equipment along with large quantities of drugs and alcohol from Wanderers Club, said RAB’s Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam.
The elite force also shut down the operations of Golden Dhaka Bangladesh, an illegal casino in Banani, during its ongoing crackdown. The establishment was sealed off before being combed by RAB.
