RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money

It came after the elite police unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in the capital’s Fakirapool on Wednesday.

The establishments are the Wanderers Club in Fakirapool, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Gulistan and Golden Dhaka Bangladesh in Banani’s Ahmed Tower.

The authorities seized Tk 2.27 million, fake notes worth Tk 20,500, gambling equipment along with large quantities of drugs and alcohol from Wanderers Club, said RAB’s Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam.

RAB confiscated gambling equipment and Tk 300,000 from Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra while arresting 39 people there.

The elite force also shut down the operations of Golden Dhaka Bangladesh, an illegal casino in Banani, during its ongoing crackdown. The establishment was sealed off before being combed by RAB.