Home > Bangladesh

RAB raids three more clubs in Dhaka, seizes over Tk 2m in gambling money

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Sep 2019 11:30 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 11:30 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested 39 people and seized over Tk 2 million in gambling money in raids on three clubs in Dhaka.

It came after the elite police unit arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan for running an illegal casino inside the Young Men’s Club in the capital’s Fakirapool on Wednesday.

The establishments are the Wanderers Club in Fakirapool, Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra in Gulistan and Golden Dhaka Bangladesh in Banani’s Ahmed Tower.

The authorities seized Tk 2.27 million, fake notes worth Tk 20,500, gambling equipment along with large quantities of drugs and alcohol from Wanderers Club, said RAB’s Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam.

RAB confiscated gambling equipment and Tk 300,000 from Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra while arresting 39 people there.

The elite force also shut down the operations of Golden Dhaka Bangladesh, an illegal casino in Banani, during its ongoing crackdown. The establishment was sealed off before being combed by RAB.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

RAB busts illegal casino in Dhaka

Rabab Fatima new envoy to UN

Forced marriage after rape: Pabna OC suspended

Two JSS activists shot dead in Rangamati

Barguna murder: Arrest order for nine fugitives

Hasina to receive two awards in New York

Three to die for killings of woman, son

Man dies in Gazipur ‘shootout’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.