PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 03:32 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will receive two international awards for successful immunisation programmes and skills development for the youth in Bangladesh during the UN General Assembly in New York.
During her visit, she will also meet heads of different states including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines.
“The Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunisation will award her as ‘Vaccine Heroine’ for the outstanding success of Bangladesh in immunisation,” said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday while briefing reporters on the prime minister’s tour to the UN Headquarters.
UNICEF will organise an event honouring the prime minister. She will receive ‘Champion of skill development for youth’ award during the event scheduled for Sep 26.
The prime minister will reach New York on Sep 22 and deliver her speech at the UNGA on Sep 27.
The theme of this year’s assembly is ‘galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion’.
On the sidelines of the event, the prime minister will also attend some programmes related to universal health coverage, climate action summit 2019, Global Commission on Adaptation, OIC’s event on the Rohingya situation, high-level meeting on ‘leadership matters- relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the contemporary world’, and high-level political forum on SDGs.
She is also expected to attend an event on comprehensive primary care inclusive of mental health and disabilities.
In the general assembly speech, Hasina will highlight Bangladesh’s socio-economic development and make “specific proposals” on Rohingya issue based on her previous proposals.
The foreign ministers of Bangladesh and Myanmar can sit on the sidelines to discuss Rohingya issue mediated by China, said the foreign minister on a question.
The prime minister will give interview to Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post during the visit.
