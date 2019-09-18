Man dies in Gazipur ‘gunfight’

The gunfight took place in Sathkhamar area of ​​Sripur upazila in the early hours of Wednesday, said RAB-1 Assistant Director Md Kamruzzaman.

The RAB identified the dead man as Masud Parvez, 34, who was wanted in 14 cases, including murder, robbery, possession of illegal weapons and drug trafficking.

A RAB-1 team raided Sathkhamar area at 2:30am after being tipped off about a group of robbers occupying the area, said RAB officer Kamruzzaman.

“Sensing the presence of RAB, the miscreants opened fire forcing the elite force to retaliate. At one point, Masud was shot and fell to the ground while his accomplices fled the scene.”

Masud was taken to Sripur Upazila Health Complex when the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Kamruzzaman.

A pistol, six shotguns, a gun, 13 cartridges and two rounds of bullets were recovered from the spot, he added.