Home > Bangladesh

Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Sep 2019 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 08:14 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan for running an illegal casino inside a club in Dhaka.

The elite police unit apprehended Khaled at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday evening, said RAB's Media Wing Director Sarwar Bin Kashem .

RAB personnel carried out simultaneous raids on his home and Fakirapool's Young Men's Club in the afternoon.

They also detained 142 people, including two women, from the club.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

RAB busts illegal casino in Dhaka

Rabab Fatima new envoy to UN

Forced marriage after rape: Pabna OC suspended

Two JSS activists shot dead in Rangamati

Barguna murder: Arrest order for nine fugitives

Hasina to receive two awards in New York

Three to die for killings of woman, son

Man dies in Gazipur ‘shootout’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.