Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2019 08:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 08:14 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Jubo League leader Khaled Mahmud Bhuiyan for running an illegal casino inside a club in Dhaka.
The elite police unit apprehended Khaled at his residence in the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday evening, said RAB's Media Wing Director Sarwar Bin Kashem .
RAB personnel carried out simultaneous raids on his home and Fakirapool's Young Men's Club in the afternoon.
They also detained 142 people, including two women, from the club.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- Forced marriage after rape: Pabna OC Obaidul Hoque suspended
- Bangladesh decides to appoint Rabab Fatima as new envoy to UN
- Barguna murder: Court issues arrest warrants for nine fugitives
- Two JSS activists shot dead in Rangamati’s Baghaichhari
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- Three get death for killing woman, her son in Rajshahi
- Man dies in Gazipur ‘gunfight’
- Forgery ring distrubuted over 2,000 fake NIDs, says EC
- Rohingya are victims of prevailing ‘egocentric nationalism’, says Japanese envoy
Most Read
- Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Jubo League leader Khaled Bhuiyan arrested for operating 'casino' in Dhaka
- India says it expects to gain control over Pakistani Kashmir one day
- PM Hasina to receive two global awards during UN General Assembly
- US seeks UN action on Saudi attacks despite likely Russian opposition
- UK wants more 'quality' applications from Bangladesh for Chevening Scholarships
- Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling for banks
- Rohingya are victims of prevailing ‘egocentric nationalism’, says Japanese envoy
- China to mediate Bangladesh-Myanmar talks over Rohingya crisis