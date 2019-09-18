Forced marriage after rape: Pabna OC Obaidul Hoque suspended

Obaidul Haque was temporarily suspended from the public service as per rules, said Pabna Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ibn Mizan on Wednesday.

“We’ve received a fax from the Police Headquarters on Tuesday night for his dismissal.”

Earlier, OC Obaidul was withdrawn in the incident.

The woman, a mother of three, alleged that her neighbour Russell Ahmed intruded into her house with another man and raped her on Aug 29.

Two days later, she was held captive in the office of a business enterprise where she was raped by another four or five men.

Later, the woman as plaintiff submitted a written complaint to the police which led to the arrest of Russel. But instead of recording the case, the law enforcers married her off to Russel that same night.

The authorities have ordered Obaidul to explain the matter and a case over the rape was subsequently started by the police.