PM Hasina inaugurates Biman’s fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha

She inaugurated the aircraft at the Dhaka airport around 4pm on Tuesday.

The airlines received the Dreamliner on Saturday. With the latest aircraft, the total number of Biman planes rises to 16.

The national flag carrier had signed a contract in 2008 with Boeing, an American airplane manufacturer, to buy 10 new planes.

As per the contract, the company delivered all the planes -- four 777-300ER, two 737-800 and four 787-8 aircraft, including the latest, to Biman.

The Rajhangsha has the capacity to fly 16 hours nonstop and 271 seats with 24 of them being flatbed business class seats.