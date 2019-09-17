Home > Bangladesh

Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Sep 2019 01:58 PM BdST

An Indonesian engineer has died in Dhaka at a power station of Dhaka Power Distribution Company or DPDC next to the central playground of Dhaka University.

The victim has been identified as mechanical engineer Md Tawfiq, 45.  The doctors at the Dhaka Medical College declared him dead around 9:30am on Tuesday when he was taken to the hospital, according to Inspector Bacchu Mia of DMCH police outpost.

It was not immediately clear whether he died from electrocution or some other reasons.

“He (Tawfiq) was electrocuted while working inside the power station in the morning," said Md Hanif, a colleague of Tawfiq.

However, DPDC Executive Engineer Md Ramiz Uddin Sarker told bdnews24.com, “He suddenly fell during gas refilling. Later, when he was taken to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead.”

On behalf of Hitachi company, the Indonesian citizen had been working at the BPDC for long time. He lived in Narayanganj, according to Sarkar.

