Govt expects onion prices to drop within 24 hours
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2019 08:23 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 08:23 PM BdST
The government expects the prices of onions to drop within the next 24 hours.
Prices of the cooking ingredient soared in the market after India moved to curb exports of the commodity.
But Bangladesh Tariff Commission member Abu Raihan Al Biruni expressed optimism over the situation after a meeting with different stakeholders at the commerce ministry on Tuesday.
"The prices will fall within 24 hours. We're certain that the prices will decrease after today's meeting. We want positive cooperation from you (the media)."
Commerce Secretary Md Jafar Uddin was similarly hopefuly about the matter.
But Raihan did not shed light on the government's measures to bring down prices within such a short space of time.
The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB began selling onions at five points in the capital in an effort to offset the spiralling prices.
The commerce secretary sat down with different government officials and business representatives to explore ways to tackle the price hike on Tuesday.
Outlining the reasons for the drop in prices, Raihan said, "According to the tarrif commission's analysis, the annual demand for onions is 2.4 million metric tonnes. The country produces 2.37 million metric tonnes, 30 percent of which rot away. As a result, we have to import about 1 to 1.1 million metric tonnes of onion."
He continued: "Until Sept 16, LCs for 1.29 metric tonnes of onions were cleared while the country produced 1.6 million metric tonnes. As such, we analysed the market and found that there are 2.8 million metric tonnes of the commodity."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman’s fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha
- 615 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
- EC employee, four others sued over Rohingyas NIDs
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Bangladesh, Agartala and Kolkata liver specialists to remember Bangabandhu in a ‘unique’ way
- Chief of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan visiting Bangladesh
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Competition to find out innovations on renewable energy to begin next month
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
- Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials
Most Read
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- Bangladesh condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia oil plants
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’