EC employee, four others sued over Rohingyas NIDs

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Sep 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 02:57 PM BdST

A case has been filed against five people, including a local Election Commission official, on charges of assisting Rohingya refugees in obtaining national identity cards and stealing a laptop.

Pallabi Chakma, the election officer in Doublemooring in Chattogram, filed the case with Kotwali Police Station on Tuesday.

Joynal Adedin, office secretary of the local election office at Doublemooring, his accomplices Bijoy Das and his sister Seema Das and two other persons were named in the case, said Mohammed Mohsin, chief of the local police station.

Police did not disclose the names of two other persons, citing the ongoing investigation.

The EC initiated a probe after the media reported that many Rohingya refugees living in Cox’s Bazar managed to secure NIDs and passports.

On Monday night, the EC officials caught Joynal and handed him over to the police. Later, a ‘missing’ laptop was retrieved from him.

After an interrogation, Joynal confessed to EC officials that the missing laptop was in Bijoy’s possession.

Later, Bijoy, who was called up to the election office, said the laptop was with his sister Seema.

Three of them were detained and handed over to the police after Seema arrived at the election office with the laptop.

