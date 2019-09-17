Chief of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan visiting Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2019 12:49 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 12:49 AM BdST
Chief of Indian Coast Guard Krishnaswamy Natarajan is visiting Bangladesh from Sept 15 to 18, the High Commission of India has said.
The director general is accompanied by two delegation members.
During the visit, he will be calling on the home minister, chief of naval staff, and director general of Bangladesh Coast Guard, among others.
He will also attend the high-level meeting between Indian and Bangladesh coast guards.
The visit will "strengthen defence cooperation particularly in the field of maritime domain and will fortify the close and fraternal ties existing between the Coast Guards of the two countries."
