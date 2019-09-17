Bangladesh, Agartala and Kolkata liver specialists to remember Bangabandhu in a ‘unique’ way
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2019 11:13 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 11:16 AM BdST
Bengali liver specialists of Bangladesh, Agartala and Kolkata will convene in Dhaka and present their works to the world in a “unique” conference marking the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The year-long official celebration of the Bangladesh’s founding father’s centennial birth anniversary will begin on Mar 17, 2020.
The Forum for the Study of the Liver, West Bengal Liver Foundation and Hepatitis Foundation of Tripura will jointly organise a two-day ‘1st Padma-Ganga-Gomuti Liver Conference 2019’ starting from Sep 21.
Japanese specialists will also attend the conference to be held at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University or BSMMU. Japanese liver specialists will also join.
“The second and third such conference will be held in Agartala and Kolkata next year during the official celebration of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary,” said Prof Dr Mamum Al Mahtab Swapnil, chairman of the Forum.
“Our aim is to present the achievements of Bengali liver specialists to the world.”
Enhance the awareness about liver diseases and their prevention and eradicate hepatitis B and C viruses from Bangladesh by 2030 are the major aims of the Forum.
Hepatitis B and C are known as silent killers as many people do not know when they carry those viruses. It damages liver cells, causing a disease called cirrhosis. This can lead to liver cancer.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Chief of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan visiting Bangladesh
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Competition to find out innovations on renewable energy to begin next month
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
- Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials
- Bangladesh Press Council bars media from reporting ongoing cases
- PM Hasina orders separate police unit for metrorail safety
- Detained fugitive dies in Rajbari ‘shootout’
- Hackers take down Bangladesh finance minister’s Facebook account
- Army, police launch rescue operation as armed group abducts 6 Bandarban villagers
Most Read
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- PM Hasina orders separate police unit for metrorail safety
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Blasphemy accusation in Pakistan sparks ransacking of Hindu temple, school
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh