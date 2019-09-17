615 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST
The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals has marginally increased in Dhaka, but decreased outside the capital.
A total of 615 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, the number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals was 198 and the figure was 417 outside the capital during the 24 hours.
In the previous 24 hours, the number was 193 in Dhaka and 460 outside the capital.
The DGHS estimated that from the beginning of the year until now, 82,454 people infected with the disease were admitted to different hospitals.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 2,485 dengue patients were admitted by hospitals across the country. Of them, 993 were admitted to 41 public and private hospitals in Dhaka and 1,492 to different hospitals across the country.
The government has confirmed 68 deaths from dengue so far this year after reviewing the fatal cases.
So far, 79,766 dengue patients returned home after the treatment from the different hospitals across the country.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina inaugurates Biman’s fourth Dreamliner Rajhangsha
- 615 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours
- EC employee, four others sued over Rohingyas NIDs
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Bangladesh, Agartala and Kolkata liver specialists to remember Bangabandhu in a ‘unique’ way
- Chief of Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan visiting Bangladesh
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Competition to find out innovations on renewable energy to begin next month
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
- Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials
Most Read
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials