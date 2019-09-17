Home > Bangladesh

615 dengue patients land in hospitals in 24 hours

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 05:12 PM BdST

The number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals has marginally increased in Dhaka, but decreased outside the capital.

A total of 615 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, the number of dengue patients admitted to hospitals was 198 and the figure was 417 outside the capital during the 24 hours.

In the previous 24 hours, the number was 193 in Dhaka and 460 outside the capital.

The DGHS estimated that from the beginning of the year until now, 82,454 people infected with the disease were admitted to different hospitals.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 2,485 dengue patients were admitted by hospitals across the country. Of them, 993 were admitted to 41 public and private hospitals in Dhaka and 1,492 to different hospitals across the country.

The government has confirmed 68 deaths from dengue so far this year after reviewing the fatal cases.

So far, 79,766 dengue patients returned home after the treatment from the different hospitals across the country.

