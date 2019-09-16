PM Hasina orders separate police unit for metrorail safety

The directive came from a meeting on the progress of the project at the prime minister’s official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Monday.

“The metrorail police will be there for security. They have to be trained,” Hasina said.

Former Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the National Security Affairs Cell Md Asaduzzaman Mia has been assigned to start the process of forming the new police unit.

More than 30 percent of the project work has so far been completed, said Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company MAN Siddique while presenting the progress report of the project before the prime minister.

The authorities have completed 46 percent work of the first phase of the project from Uttara to Agargaon and 23.5 percent of the second phase from Agargaon to Motijheel and 19.87 percent of the electrical, mechanical system and rolling stock.

Initially, it had been estimated that the project would be completed by 2024. Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader later said the deadline for completing the project has been brought forward following the prime minister’s order.

Government officials expect to launch train services from Uttara to Agargaon, the first phase of the metrorail project, by the end of this year. The second phase, from Agargaon to Motijheel, will be completed by 2020.

The Japan-funded projects suffered some damage due to the killings of Japanese nationals working for the metrorail project along with other foreigners in the Holey Artisan cafe terrorist attack in 2016.