Home > Bangladesh

Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2019 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 06:49 PM BdST

The government has appointed Youth and Sports Secretary DrJafar Uddin as the commerce secretary.

He will replace Md Mofizul Islam who went on post-retirement leave on Sep 8, said the public administration ministry in a notice on Monday.
 
The government also promoted four secretaries to the rank of senior secretaries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina orders police unit for metrorail safety

Detained fugitive dies in Rajbari ‘gunfight’

AHM Mustafa Kamal (File photo)

Kamal’s Facebook account hacked

Garment workers protest in Kachpur

Armed group abducts 6 Bandarban villagers

UN wants ‘national authority’ on human trafficking

DNCC begins 'final drive' against dengue

File Photo

Hasina-Modi talks on Oct 5

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.