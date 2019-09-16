Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 06:49 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 06:49 PM BdST
The government has appointed Youth and Sports Secretary DrJafar Uddin as the commerce secretary.
He will replace Md Mofizul Islam who went on post-retirement leave on Sep 8, said the public administration ministry in a notice on Monday.
The government also promoted four secretaries to the rank of senior secretaries.
