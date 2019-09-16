Home > Bangladesh

Detained fugitive dies in Rajbari ‘shootout’

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Sep 2019 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 11:20 AM BdST

A detained fugitive has died in a so-called shootout during a police raid in Rajbari Sadar.

The gunfight took place in Kalibari area of Chandani Union under Sadar Upazila on Sunday night, said Rajbari Sadar Police Station OC Swapan Kumar.

The dead, Abdur Rahim, 35, was implicated in eight cases, including murder and robbery, according to police.

Police interrogated Rahim after his arrest on Sunday afternoon, said OC Kumar. On the basis of the information provided by him, police later conducted a night drive in Kalibari area with Rahim in tow to retrieve weapons.

“Rahim’s associates opened fire on police after they reached the area, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Abdur Rahim was shot at one point during the gunfight.”

He was later taken to Rajbari Sadar hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Kumar.

Two policemen have been injured in the incident, he said, adding that they are being provided primary treatment at Rajbari Sadar hospital.

Police have recovered two guns and a round of bullets from the spot.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

AHM Mustafa Kamal (File photo)

Kamal’s Facebook account hacked

Garment workers protest in Kachpur

Armed group abducts 6 Bandarban villagers

UN wants ‘national authority’ on human trafficking

DNCC begins 'final drive' against dengue

File Photo

Hasina-Modi talks on Oct 5

3 die in Cumilla road crash

Govt to crack down on human traffickers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.