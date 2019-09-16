Detained fugitive dies in Rajbari ‘shootout’
Rajbari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 11:20 AM BdST
A detained fugitive has died in a so-called shootout during a police raid in Rajbari Sadar.
The gunfight took place in Kalibari area of Chandani Union under Sadar Upazila on Sunday night, said Rajbari Sadar Police Station OC Swapan Kumar.
The dead, Abdur Rahim, 35, was implicated in eight cases, including murder and robbery, according to police.
Police interrogated Rahim after his arrest on Sunday afternoon, said OC Kumar. On the basis of the information provided by him, police later conducted a night drive in Kalibari area with Rahim in tow to retrieve weapons.
“Rahim’s associates opened fire on police after they reached the area, forcing the law enforcers to retaliate. Abdur Rahim was shot at one point during the gunfight.”
He was later taken to Rajbari Sadar hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, said Kumar.
Two policemen have been injured in the incident, he said, adding that they are being provided primary treatment at Rajbari Sadar hospital.
Police have recovered two guns and a round of bullets from the spot.
