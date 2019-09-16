Competition to find out innovations on renewable energy to begin next month

The Centre for Research and Information (CRI), Power Cell, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (MPEMR) and Green Delta Insurance Company Limited signed an MoU to that end on Monday in Dhaka.

Young innovators will be able to submit their proposals online. A month-long activation events will be held in 15 university campuses to attract the students.

The proposal should include innovative ideas supported by the basic scientific principles covering design, operation and utility aspects of the product in the renewable sector like solar, wind and biogas-based energy solutions, according to a press release.

Following a rigorous screening process, five to ten propositions are likely to be selected finally by an expert committee for consideration for financial support and execution at the community level.

Selected projects will be funded for commercial operation and scale-up for sustainable business model.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, who is also a trustee of CRI, Director-General of Power Cell Mohammad Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance Company Limited Farzanah Chowdhury and CRI Executive Director Sabbir Bin Shams were present, among others.

As part of the MoU, 100 local entrepreneurs, in addition to the idea hunt competition, will be selected from different parts of the country.

They will be provided with technical, strategic and logistics support to roll out an easily scalable and implementable energy production solution.