Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 08:16 PM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 08:16 PM BdST
Bangladesh and Sweden have agreed to work together to upgrade their cooperation to a ‘broader relationship’, the foreign ministry said.
Ways and means to that effect was “extensively discussed” on Monday at the first-ever ‘political consultations’ between the two foreign ministries in Dhaka.
Secretary (Bilateral & Consular) Kamrul Ahsan led the Bangladesh side while Head of the Department for Asia and the Pacific in Swedish Foreign Office Ambassador Cecilia Ruthstrom-Ruin headed the Swedish team.
The meeting followed the signing of a MoU in Stockholm in September 2016 between the two foreign ministers for holding of regular consultations.
Bilateral trade and investment figured prominently in the discussion in view of Bangladesh’s scheduled graduation from LDCs in 2024 and Sweden’s interest in having robust economic relations with Bangladesh.
The Swedish side appreciated Bangladesh’s tremendous socio-economic development over the past one decade, and outlined Sweden’s future strategy of development cooperation with Bangladesh.
Rogingya issue was also discussed as Bangladesh appreciated Sweden’s strong political and humanitarian support for the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals.
Sweden expressed “deepest appreciation” for Bangladesh’s generous hosting of the displaced Rohingyas fleeing atrocities in Myanmar.
They also vowed to remain “seized” in terms of humanitarian and political support including the issue of accountability on the part of Myanmar.
Among other issues, Sweden’s Global Deal initiative, SDGs implementation, Climate Change, good governance and human rights, migration including Global Compact for Migration (GCM), peacekeeping and peace building, countering terrorism and violent extremism, regional issues of mutual interest and UN reform formed the discussion.
The next round of Consultations will take place in Stockholm at a mutually convenient date, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Competition to find out innovations on renewable energy to begin next month
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
- Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials
- Bangladesh Press Council bars media from reporting ongoing cases
- PM Hasina orders separate police unit for metrorail safety
- Detained fugitive dies in Rajbari ‘shootout’
- Hackers take down Bangladesh finance minister’s Facebook account
- Army, police launch rescue operation as armed group abducts 6 Bandarban villagers
- UN suggests ‘National Authority’ to tackle human trafficking challenges in Bangladesh
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
Most Read
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Rabbani’s position in DUCSU questioned after removal from BCL for ‘extortion’
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Nabi, Mujeeb shine as Bangladesh lose T20 to Afghanistan after Test
- Scores of tigers rescued from infamous Thai temple have died
- Dutch magazine Diplomat features PM Hasina on its cover
- Hackers take down Bangladesh finance minister’s Facebook account
- Myanmar’s NLD brushes off City of London's move to strip Suu Kyi of award
- Garment workers clash with police in Kachpur
- Government to sell onion to control prices as India curbs export